Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Declares Dividend of $4.18 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.1797 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
MAXI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
