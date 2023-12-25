SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

