SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after buying an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 904,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DUHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. 1,210,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

