SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

