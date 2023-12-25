SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. 35,396,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

