SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 171,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 908,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

