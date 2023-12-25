SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.27. 7,176,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

