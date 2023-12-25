SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $16.97 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 4.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.76. 1,526,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,785. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $789,713. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

