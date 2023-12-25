SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $232.36 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 58.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $232,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 1,743,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

