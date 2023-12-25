SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,066. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

