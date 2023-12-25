SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.0% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,228,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 498,022 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,478,000 after buying an additional 306,495 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 797,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

