SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 331.9% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFSU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,952. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

