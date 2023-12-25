SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 96,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

