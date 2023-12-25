SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

