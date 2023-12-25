SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,015 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

