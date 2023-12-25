SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

