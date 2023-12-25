SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 718,769 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

