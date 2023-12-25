SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 36,613 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 345,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

