SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 374 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 463,695 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

