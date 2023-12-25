SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,022,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,331. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

