SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.58. 965,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.77. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

