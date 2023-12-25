Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for approximately 4.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.35% of Skyline Champion worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,369,000 after acquiring an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after acquiring an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.59. 246,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,923. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

