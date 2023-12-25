Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $112.84. 814,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,626. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 1,194,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

