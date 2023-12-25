SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,279 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,070,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

