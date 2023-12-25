Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.