Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
