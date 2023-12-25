SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,240. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

