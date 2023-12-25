SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.27. 7,176,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

