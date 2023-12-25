SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.49. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,137. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.