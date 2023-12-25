SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.