SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.73. 1,730,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,182. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.