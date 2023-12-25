SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after buying an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

