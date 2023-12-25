SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

