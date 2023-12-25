SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 3,078,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.