SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is New Hampshire Trust’s 4th Largest Position

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SLYV traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $83.15. 286,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,515. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

