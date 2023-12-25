SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MDY stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $508.49. 934,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $511.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.