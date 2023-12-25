SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 3.74% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

