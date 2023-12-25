SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 252,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,213,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,941.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,723,000.

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

