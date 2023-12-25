Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $152.10 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

