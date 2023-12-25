Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Position Boosted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM opened at $49.08 on Monday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

