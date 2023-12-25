Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Head-To-Head Review

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 20.60% 8.82% 0.80% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $968.92 million 7.07 $871.47 million $1.29 16.95 New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

