Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

