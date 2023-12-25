StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.