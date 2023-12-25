StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
