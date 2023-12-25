StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

