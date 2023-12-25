StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
