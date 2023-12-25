StockNews.com Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Graham Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GHC traded up $9.91 on Monday, reaching $693.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $694.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $624.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

Institutional Trading of Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

