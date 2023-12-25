StockNews.com Downgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGE. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.