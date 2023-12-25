StockNews.com Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance
SMBC traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $606.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
