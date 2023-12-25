StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALOT stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

