StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRT

HireRight Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRT opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HireRight by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HireRight by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in HireRight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.