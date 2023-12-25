StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 721,357 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

