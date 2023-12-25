StockNews.com Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,372 shares of company stock valued at $560,418 and sold 11,500 shares valued at $259,072. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 742.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 498,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

